Happy families as Tom reunites with Katie and Suri in the Big Apple

16 AUGUST 2008

After Katie Holmes dashed across America to be with husband Tom Cruise for the premiere of his new film this week, it was the star's turn to get on a plane and join his family in New York on Friday.



Work commitments have kept them apart in recent weeks, with Tom in Los Angeles and Katie rehearsing in the Big Apple for her forthcoming Broadway debut. As the couple walked through Manhattan with two-year-old daughter Suri, their delight at all being together again was clear to see.



Tom also made sure he had some special father-daughter time with the little girl, who has been keeping her Mad Money star mum company while she prepares for her role in the Arthur Miller play All My Sons.



Later that night, the happy trio joined Tom's Tropic Thunder co-star Ben Stiller, his wife Christine Taylor and their daughter Ella for dinner at New York's trendy Nobu restaurant.