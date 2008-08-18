John Cleese and Britt Ekland share a romantic dinner date in Scotland

It was the kind of night that actor John Cleese's 007 character Q could only have dreamed off – a romantic dinner with former Bond girl Britt Ekland.



The Fawlty Towers star is believed to have taken the blonde – who appeared in the James Bond flick The Man With The Golden Gun - to dine in Edinburgh's Cafe Royal Oyster Bar this weekend. The 65-year-old is performing in the Scottish capital as part of the city's Fringe festival.



John, who has just split from his 34-year-old American marketing executive love, with whom he holidayed in Switzerland last month, is said to have asked the actress to join him after watching her one-woman show.



"He went to see Britt's show and was quite taken with her," says a pal. "He then invited her out for dinner afterwards."



And it seems the Swedish-born actress - who was once married to the late Peter Sellers and had a romance with rocker Rod Stewart - was equally as impressed by her 68-year-old dinner companion, who is in the final stages of divorcing his third wife, Alyce.



"She was charmed by John and found him very funny," continues the pal.