John Cleese and Britt Ekland share a romantic dinner date in Scotland

18 AUGUST 2008

It was the kind of night that actor John Cleese's 007 character Q could only have dreamed off a romantic dinner with former Bond girl Britt Ekland.



The Fawlty Towers star is believed to have taken the blonde who appeared in the James Bond flick The Man With The Golden Gun - to dine in Edinburgh's Cafe Royal Oyster Bar this weekend. The 65-year-old is performing in the Scottish capital as part of the city's Fringe festival.



John, who has just split from his 34-year-old American marketing executive love, with whom he holidayed in Switzerland last month, is said to have asked the actress to join him after watching her one-woman show.



"He went to see Britt's show and was quite taken with her," says a pal. "He then invited her out for dinner afterwards."



And it seems the Swedish-born actress - who was once married to the late Peter Sellers and had a romance with rocker Rod Stewart - was equally as impressed by her 68-year-old dinner companion, who is in the final stages of divorcing his third wife, Alyce.



"She was charmed by John and found him very funny," continues the pal.