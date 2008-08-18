As she took to her role as presenter, the star shone in a series of elaborate ensembles - including this floor-length pink affair
Photo: © Getty Images
Hit Ugly Betty was honoured with three ALMA awards, including a best entertainer gong for lead actress America
Photo: © Getty Images
She only gave birth to daughter Honor two months ago, but Jessica showed off her svelte figure in this gorgeous gown
Photo: © Getty Images
18 AUGUST 2008
It's among the most high-profile events on the Latino calendar, so it was only fitting that someone as glamorous as Eva Longoria was host of the 2008 ALMA Awards this weekend. And the Desperate Housewives star certainly didn't disappoint – delighting the star-studded crowd in a series of different outfits and hairdos.
The fun-loving actress clearly enjoyed her role as host, too - taking to the stage to dance along to a performance by the Black Eyed Peas.
Other famous Latinas making an impact on the night included Ugly Betty star America Ferrera and Hips Don't Lie songstress Shakira. America scooped the coveted entertainer of the year gong for her role in the hit comedy, while Colombian chanteuse Shakira was honoured for her humanitarian efforts.
Meanwhile, showing off her enviable post-baby figure in an eye-catching pink gown, was Fantastic Four star Jessica Alba, who revealed her new role as mum to two-month-old Honor suits her down to the ground. "I'd like to have as many children as my body will allow - and I'd adopt if I still want more children after that!" she said.