Catherine Zeta-Jones' son Dylan reveals his acting ambitions

18 AUGUST 2008

With legendary silver screen star Kirk Douglas for a grandfather and one of Hollywood’s golden couples as his parents, it's no surprise that young Dylan Douglas has expressed an interest in learning how to act.



And with such good genes running in his family – his granddad and both mum and dad Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are all Oscar-winning actors - the youngster is already convinced that he has what it takes to make it to the top.



Mum Catherine has revealed that when her son decided to take up acting classes, he wanted to make sure that his teacher knew just how much potential he had.



"My son went to his first drama lesson and he turned to his teacher and said, 'Don't worry, I'm a really good actor. It's in my genes'," she says.