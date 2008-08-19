The 61-year-old will play a family man flying home from a holiday when his plane is attacked by zombies
Newly-single Kelly says she is delighted to be acting again after some time away
He's appeared alongside small screen beauties such as Mischa Barton and Rachel Bilson, and now Alan Dale can add model Kelly Brook to his list of gorgeous co-stars.
The Ugly Betty actor, who shot to fame alongside Kylie Minogue in Aussie soap Neighbours, has signed up to star alongside the British beauty in the next series of ITV’s spoof documentary Moving Wallpaper.
Alan and Kelly will play the stars of a fictional zombie drama called Renaissance, which is being made by TV producer Jonathan Pope, portrayed once again by actor Ben Miller.
Having recently revealed she's putting her career before romance from now on, newly-single Kelly - who called time on her relationship with Titanic star boyfriend Billy Zane earlier this month - is delighted to be in the production.
"Moving Wallpaper is a great show to be involved in. It's also my first acting role for quite some time," says the 28-year-old.
The show is slated to hit our screens in 2009.