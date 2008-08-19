Lost in their own world, the couple shared a tender moment aboard a luxury yacht
The twosome are currently soaking up the sun with friends on a cruise around the Aeolian Islands, a archipelago off the north coast of Sicily
19 AUGUST 2008
Gazing lovingly at one another as they embraced on the deck of a luxury yacht off the coast of Sicily, Uma Thurman and her businessman love Arpad "Arki" Busson couldn't have looked happier.
The Hollywood A-lister and her Swiss fiancé, who announced their engagement in June, snatched the tender moment alone during a trip around the Aeolian Islands, a volcanic archipelago north of Sicily. The busy twosome are currently relaxing with pals, including Oscar nominee Liam Neeson, travelling round the beautiful region.
While the New York Post has reported the couple's summer break is actually their honeymoon, Uma's spokesperson has denied reports the Kill Bill star secretly wed her multi-millionaire love last month in Manhattan.