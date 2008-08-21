Bruce and Demi make daughter Rumer's big premiere a family affair

21 AUGUST 2008

When Hollywood starlet Rumer Willis attended the premiere of her first major film on Wednesday, it was inevitable there'd be an A-list turnout. Her movie star parents Demi Moore and Bruce Willis were on hand to support their eldest on her big night, while Demi's beau Ashton Kutcher and Bruce's model girlfriend Emma Heming were adding their own star power to proceedings, too.



The 20-year-old, who was also joined by sisters Talullah and Scout on the red carpet, is clearly delighted by her role as a sorority girl in the upcoming comedy flick.



"I wanted to (act) as soon as I got on a movie set, and I kind of grew up on them," reveals the brunette. "So being able to do so myself has been really amazing, and I've felt really lucky to do the few things that I have!"



However, the ambitious actress insists she didn't land the role because of her famous parents' movie connections.



"I think when people meet me they're shocked, because the idea of celebrity children is that they're trust-fund babies that don't have any desire to work and they're just going to ride their parents' train," she says. "But I would hope that after people meet me, they would give me the benefit of the doubt."



And Rumer - who was escorted to the event by her actor boyfriend Micah Alberti - wasn't the only celebrity offspring on the red carpet. Tom Hanks' son Colin, 30 - who also has a role in the film - was in attendance.