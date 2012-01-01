The couple - seen here at the screening of Stormbreaker in which Bill starred opposite Stephen Fry and Ewan McGregor - have announced the end of their long partnership. His heavy workload seems to have been reason for the break-up Photo: © Getty Images Click on photos to enlarge

'Love Actually' star Bill and 'wife' Diana call it quits after 27 years

25 AUGUST 2008

One of the longest-lasting relationships in showbusiness has come to an end after Love Actually star Bill Nighy and his partner of 27 years, actress Diana Quick, announced they're going their separate ways.



Though they never married the actor referred to Diana as his wife, while her affectionate acronym for him was POSSLQ – Person Of The Opposite Sex Sharing Living Quarters.



As Diana - who supported the 58-year-old through an earlier battle with alcoholism - moved out of their £1.7-million London home, friends were blaming Bill's packed workload for the split.



His career received a boost following his BAFTA-winning role as an ageing pop singer in 2003's Love Actually. On the back of that performance he won parts in the Pirates Of The Caribbean trilogy and Tom Cruise vehicle Valkyrie.



In a statement, the couple, who have a 24-year-old daughter, said: "Bill and Diana separated amicably. They remain great friends."