Katie goes New York arty in fedora and Tom's battered jeans

25 AUGUST 2008

If anyone's perfected the Hollywood consort look Katie Holmes has, with regular head-turning appearances on the red carpet and in US style bibles. But while she's in rehearsals for her Broadway stage debut, Tom Cruise's wife is getting to grips with a different look - that of the New York thesp.



In an ensemble that could have been put together by one of the Olsen twins, Katie wore a black t-shirt, fedora hat and low-slung jeans, which made her look very much part of the Big Apple's arty scene.



The actress has worn variations on this casual look most days as she walks to the Manhattan studio where she's preparing her role in the Arthur Miller play All My Sons.



But Tom may be regretting his leading lady's change of sartorial direction. The couple's stylist has revealed that the well-worn jeans Katie favours have been nabbed from her husband's wardrobe. And with her looking this comfortable in them, she may take her time before returning them.