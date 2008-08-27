Kate and Robert bring Tinseltown touch to Bucks' school awards

Hollywood stars and end-of-term parties do not usually go hand in hand. That wasn't the case for a certain Buckinghamshire prep school, however, where a presentation of staff awards was turned into an Oscars-style ceremony after Kate Beckinsale and Robert De Niro stepped in to hand out gongs to stunned teachers via a video link-up.



Attendees at the end-of-year ball for £3,500-a-term Davenies boys' school in Beaconsfield were told: "We are going over live to Hollywood for the Oscars," reports a columnist in the Daily Mail. The Tinseltown duo then appeared on screens to make the presentations live from Los Angeles.



"It was incredible," a parent told the paper "Somebody next to me joked: 'It only needs Robert De Niro to come on now,' and then he did - to announce an award for a lady who has worked (there for) 30 years."



The special event was arranged by film director Kirk Jones whose children attend the school. He's just finished working with Kate and Robert on upcoming film Everybody's Fine.