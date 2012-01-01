Keith and Nicole settle into London as she prepares for film role

After six weeks of embracing the joys of motherhood Nicole Kidman is preparing to step back into her acting shoes. The Aussie star, who has spent the last few weeks introducing new daughter Sunday Rose to her Sydney hometown with musician husband Keith Urban, has moved her family to London, where she's to begin rehearsals for big screen musical drama Nine.



The 41-year-old actress and her husband were spotted checking out properties in the British capital, where they're expected to be based for several months. Keith will temporarily leave his family, however, to fulfil dates on his North American tour - which wraps up in Indianapolis on September 13. He's vowed to complete the tour despite having been diagnosed with a slipped disk.



Nicole's new film, which is based on the Broadway musical of the same name, follows the story of a director trying to find harmony in his professional and personal life. The stellar cast also includes British talents Daniel Day-Lewis and Dame Judi Dench, Spanish actress Penelope Cruz, Oscar-winner Marion Cotillard and US star Kate Hudson.