Pals George and Brad share a joke as they arrive for the screening of their latest movie, which kicked off the festival
Scottish Oscar-winner Tilda, who starred with George in Michael Clayton, completed the glamorous line-up
Pax (pictured), who was sporting a blond streak in his hair, and his brother were treated to a water taxi ride into the city from the airport
27 AUGUST 2008
Hollywood heart-throbs Brad Pitt and George Clooney ensured they arrived at the Venice Film Festival screening of their latest film Burn After Reading in style on Wednesday, taking to the Adriatic city's legendary canals in a launch.
On the red carpet the pals were joined by co-star Tilda Swinton, bringing instant star power to the first day of the festival, which their black comedy opened.
New dad Brad, who recently welcomed twins Vivienne and Knox with his partner Angelina Jolie, showed no signs that the broken nights which inevitably accompany a new arrival were taking their toll. Instead, he looked rested and relaxed as he happily greeted fans and shared jokes with close friend George at the event.
While Angelina remained in France with the couple's other children, the Fight Club actor was accompanied by their two adopted boys, Pax and Maddox. And the jet-setting actor was clearly keen to introduce the youngsters to their beautiful surroundings personally, choosing to take a water taxi from the airport into the city to give the lads a chance to experience its atmospheric waterways up close.