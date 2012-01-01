The couple, who first began dating in 1992, have gone their separate ways for the second time. A representative for the Worthing-born actress confirmed this week they have called off their engagement Photo: © Getty Images Click on photo to enlarge

Nicollette and Michael call time on their long-term relationship

27 AUGUST 2008

Desperate Housewives star Nicollette Sheridan and her musician fiancé Michael Bolton have called time on their relationship.



A representative for the Sussex-born actress confirmed this week the couple have ended their engagement, adding the split was amicable.



It's the second time the couple have decided to go their separate ways. They first began dating in 1992, but parted after five years together.



The 44-year-old actress and Grammy-winning singer resumed their romance in 2005, and in March of the following year announced they were planning to wed.



No reason was given for their decision to part.