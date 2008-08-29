The man whose name was synonymous with haute couture for over four decades is the subject of a fly-on-the-wall documentary shown in Venice
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
Valentino arrived with model Eva Herzigova for the screening of the film, which features footage shot between 2005 and 2007
Photo: © Getty Images
29 AUGUST 2008
Although he retired from haute couture fashion last October, Italian maestro Valentino is continuing to take curtain calls. The latest came in Venice amid the usual high-octane glamour that surrounds a designer, who has dressed and befriended some of the world's most bewitching women, among them Elizabeth Taylor, Jackie Kennedy and Julia Roberts.
At the screening of a fly-on-the-wall documentary about him Valentino made a grand entrance with beautiful Czech model Eva Herzigova on his arm.
Between 2005 and 2007 director Matt Tyrnauer shot hundreds of hours of footage on the Milanese genius and his entourage, which includes six pug dogs. Valentino: The Last Emperor was, he said, "a dramatic story about a master confronting the final act of his celebrated career."
"Thanks... to its stars - the movie plays more like a feature film than a documentary," he added.