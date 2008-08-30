On a day out in the park with his family, Russell practises his dribbling skills
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
Joining the Oscar-winning actor and his wife cheering from the stands was Hollywood star Eva Mendes
Photo: © Getty Images
Wearing a supporters top, Pamela Anderson was also there to enjoy the sporting action at the Sydney Football Stadium
Photo: © Getty Images
30 AUGUST 2008
Australian star Russell Crowe found time to combine two of his greatest passions on Friday when he stepped out for a day in the park with his wife Danielle and their two sons, before heading off to cheer on his beloved rugby team, the South Sydney Rabbitohs.
Best known for his role in Gladiator, Russell had fun fulfilling his role of father to four-year-old Charles and Tennyson, two, as he kicked a football around with the two boys in the lush surroundings of Sydney's Royal Botanical Gardens. The doting dad was clearly keen to impress the youngsters as he got to work practising his football skills in front of the family.
Then it was a switch of sports for the 44-year-old Oscar-winner as he sprinted off to join Hollywood beauty Eva Mendes, in Australia launching a fashion event, and Pamela Anderson, there to promote her new reality show, at the Sydney Football Stadium to watch his rugby team take on local rivals the Sydney Roosters.
Co-owner of the South Sydney Rabbitohs since 2006, Russell passionately cheered on his players from the stands alongside wife of five years Danielle. However, despite his efforts and all the famous support, the team were narrowly defeated.