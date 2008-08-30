Charlize Theron makes a pink splash at the Venice Film Festival

30 AUGUST 2008

Beautiful Hollywood actress Charlize Theron brightened up the Venice Film Festival on Friday as she arrived for the photocall for her latest flick wearing a vibrant fuchsia Versace dress.



Teaming the outfit with black buckle heels and sunglasses, South Africa-born Charlize smiled broadly as she stepped off the boat before posing for waiting photographers. The folds and detailing on the dress, taken from Versace's 2009 resort collection, emphasised the Oscar-winning actress' enviable figure as she got to work promoting The Burning Plain.



And the Monster star's passion for fashion did not stop there. In an on-trend one-shouldered embellished number from the same fashion house, Charlize worked the red carpet at the film's premiere later that day.



Also starring LA Confidential actress Kim Basinger, The Burning Plain is a multi-part story about a mother and daughter trying to bond. Charlize not only stars in the movie, one of five US entries up for the festival's Golden Lion best film award, but also worked as its executive producer.