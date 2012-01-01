Hollywood star Tim Robbins gets his skates on for street hockey

31 AUGUST 2008

He's an avid ice hockey fan who first took up the sport as a child in New York, and this week Oscar-winning actor Tim Robbins went back to his roots by joining in a hockey game on the streets of Manhattan.



With his blades strapped on and hockey stick in hand, the 49-year-old - who is a frequent face at ice hockey team the New York Rangers' matches - took to the rink, showing off his considerable talents in the process.



At six-foot-five, the The Shawshank Redemption star certainly proves a worthwhile team-mate, and his frequent appearances on the ice for charity helped him make an impact on the game.