Since splitting from her newspaper editor husband Phil Bronstein in 2004 Sharon has been enjoying life as a singleton. She's now dating Chase whom she met when he did a stint at her charitable organisation Planet Hope Photo: © PA Click on photo to enlarge

Sharon shows off 24-year-old love after Malibu dinner for two



Leaving Malibu eaterie Marmalade Café after a romantic dinner on Sunday, the new couple seemed to be getting on famously - sharing a joke as Chase put a protective arm around his famous girlfriend to guide her into a waiting car.



"She's really into him," a pal reveals to a US magazine. "She even asked him to come with her to Mexico."



The photogenic pair apparently began dating in early July after striking up a relationship while working together at Planet Hope - a charity the Basic Instinct actress set up with her sister Kelly in 1992 to help families in need. Since then they've enjoyed a string of dates, including a high-profile night out at an exclusive fashion party in LA.