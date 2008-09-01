Star Wars queen Natalie commanded most of the attention at Venice, where she's presenting her directorial debut and received an award for her philanthropic work
Diane Kruger and her beau Joshua Jackson also lent the Italian festival a dose of old-fashioned Hollywood glamour with this elegant appearance at a gala dinner thrown by luxury watchmakers Jaeger-LeCoultre
Jerusalem-born Natalie - who is presenting her directorial debut, a short film called Eve - was joined at the round of parties and premieres by newlyweds Prince Charles-Philippe d'Orleans and his new wife Diane de Cadaval, as well as hot Hollywood couple Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson.
But the spotlight was very much on Natalie as she also earned recognition for her humanitarian work. The 27-year-old received the Movie For Humanity award, which came with a prize of £28,000 that she's donating to a Tanzanian wildlife and education charity.