The first lady of pop was an hour late, but it was clearly worth the wait as she got an appreciative reception from her husband and the crowd. The couple were putting on a show of unity at the premiere of his new gangster flick following reports their marriage has hit a rocky patch
Photo: © Getty Images
Guy's friend Trudie Styler and her daughters were among the celebrity friends who turned out to support him
Photo: © Getty Images
2 SEPTEMBER 2008
The couple have been plagued by controvery over the state of their marriage and were clearly keen to show a united front.
Guy, who'd spent an hour anxiously awaiting her arrival, gave Madonna's waist a warm squeeze before escorting her proudly down the red carpet. His wife, looking fabulous in a satin faux jewel-detailed Stella McCartney design, was also greeted by an appreciative roar from the crowd.
Asked by one reporter about how they keep their at times tempestuous relationship on track, the movie director replied: "It's hard because there's a big ocean in the way sometimes, but we try to do our best".
Monday's screening was followed by a star-studded party attended by the film's stars Thandie Newton and Gerard Butler. The friend who introduced the pair, Sting's wife, film producer Trudie Styler was also there, with two of her children - daughters Coco and Kate.