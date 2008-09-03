The couple, who've been dating for three months, were looking closer than ever as they watched Andy Roddick power to victory in the US Tennis Open
The actress, who turned 36 last week, looked equally as enamoured as she and her British model love took a stroll in New York
On Tuesday the In Her Shoes actress enjoyed a sports-focused day out with Paul, who's dated a string of beauties including Friends star Jennifer Aniston since making it big in the States as a model. The pair headed for the US Open, where they cheered on American tennis ace Andy Roddick.
The photogenic pair were clearly as enthralled with each other as they were with the action on court. Cameron, who's been largely single since splitting from Sexyback singer Justin Timberlake early last year, was lavishing affection for her new man, who responded with cuddles and kisses.