Hot pants-clad Halle treats new daughter Nahla to trip to the zoo



The ever-glam Catwoman star turned heads when she took daughter Nahla to visit the animals at LA zoo this week and showed off not only her beautiful blue-eyed baby, but also her enviably trim physique. She has clearly regained her pre-pregnancy figure already.



There were three generations of Berry women enjoying the day out. While Halle's model boyfriend wasn't present, the 42-year-old screen star had some hands-on support from her own mum Judith. The doting grandmother happily toted the trio's outsized bag, while her daughter took charge little Nahla.



And, further fuelling speculation she's become engaged to her Canadian beau Gabriel Aubry, the actress was still wearing the diamond band spotted on her wedding finger of late.



