The actress and her partner seem to have a special affinity for France. They chose the city of Nice as the birthplace for their twins and have also invested in property in the area
Angelina and Brad have put down roots in the south of the country, moving into the £35 million Chateau Miraval just before the arrival of the Vivienne and Knox
And now the actress is keen to further cement the relationship by starring in a French film. Angelina, who has been studying the language for years, told a German magazine she would relish the opportunity to appear in a French-language production.
"When I can speak (the language), then maybe I'll audition for a French film," said the 33-year-old actress. "I truly am interested – more and more fantastic films are coming out of Europe."
The Changeling star added there is only one reason she hasn't already worked in Europe. "No one has asked me yet!" she admitted.