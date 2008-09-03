The actress, who was making her debut as a director, was looking casual as she travelled to the premiere of her short film Eve by launch
She took a high octane approach, however, to the evening's red carpet outing - a screening of Italian flick Birdwatchers
Just one day after scooping an award for her humanitarian work, Natalie Portman was still well and truly in the spotlight at the Venice Film Festival on Monday. The multi-talented star was on hand to present her directorial debut Eve - a short film about romance among the older generation.
Revealing she was "honoured" to have had her 17-minute-long movie chosen for the prestigious festival, Natalie had taken a casual-chic approach to her red carpet duties. In a trendy tee and jeans combo, the Jerusalem-born beauty couldn't hide her enthusiasm as she arrived at the afternoon screening by boat, her face wreathed in smiles.
Proving she's as versatile in the sartorial stakes as she is with regard to her film career, too, the 27-year-old channeled full-on Hollywood glamour for an evening premiere later on. Natalie stunned in an unusual gown and sky-scraper heels at the screening of Italian drama flick Birdwatchers.