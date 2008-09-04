Both admirers of the other's work, the Pirates Of The Caribbean star and Ralph were excited to work together on the fascinating period drama - and revelled in the chance for a quick catch up at the London premiere
Kiera's dishy beau Rupert was on hand to support his Hollywood girlfriend on her big night
There was even an Olympian at the bash; canoeist Tim Brabants treated Kiera to a glimpse at his Beijing gold
4 SEPTEMBER 2008
And the English Patient actor wasn't the only hunk Keira was mingling with at the do. The evening marked a rare couples' outing for the screen siren and her actor beau Rupert Friend, too. Fresh from a holiday in Indonesia, the pair - whose romance blossomed after they met on the set of Pride And Prejudice - showed they're as in-tune as ever by colour-coordinating their outfits.
In the flick Keira plays Georgiana Spencer, an aristocrat who becomes trapped in a loveless marriage with the Duke of Devonshire - played by Ralph - who is desperate for a son. And while the Pirates Of The Caribbean beauty says Georgiana - a distant relative of Princess Diana - was a "very exciting character to play", there were aspects of filming she wasn't quite so keen on.
"I had to be sewn in each time I put a costume on… That was what happened in those days," reveals the 23-year-old, who spent two hours dressing for her role every day. "While the end results would have been a fabulous look, getting there wasn't easy.
"The clothes, the wigs and the hats were so heavy that it became painful to stand around. At one point I had to wear a wig that was two feet high and the weight pushed my head down into my neck. The camera couldn't even see my eyes!"