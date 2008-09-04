The pals, who filmed the comedy in Australia, were enthusiastic about being back on home turf in Austin, Texas, for the Wednesday night premiere of Surfer, Dude
Photo: © Getty Images
Their two-month-old son Levi tucked up in bed, new parents Matthew and his model love Camilla were able to enjoy an adults night out at the screening
Photo: © Getty Images
4 SEPTEMBER 2008
"It feels great to be back in Austin," enthused Matthew, who'd donned a casual khaki shirt for the occasion. The hunky actor was accompanied to the screening by model love Camilla Alves, who gave birth to their first son Levi two months ago.
In the movie Matthew stars as a soul-searching surfer who heads back to his Malibu hometown for the summer, only to find the town's vibe has been corrupted.
Meanwhile close pal and co-star Woody, who'd taken a holiday approach to dressing, too, in a white trilby and print shirt, was also revelling in being back on home turf. After having spent time lensing the flick Down Under, he declared: "I'm a fellow Texan. It's good to be here in Texas!".