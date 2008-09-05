It was a girls outing for the cast of the new comedy drama this week, as Meg, Jada and Debra led an all-female cast down the red carpet
Will Smith and Warren Beatty were also both there as supportive husbands, though
The new movie is a remake of the 1939 film of the same name, and focuses on a wealthy New Yorker - played by Meg - who leaves her unfaithful husband and strikes up friendships with other society women.
American Beauty actress Annette Bening was on hand for the red carpet event too, as were Sex And The City star Candice Bergen, model Eva Mendes and veteran entertainer Bette Midler.
It wasn't an exclusively girls-only do, though. Men In Black actor Will Smith turned out to support wife Jada, while Warren Beatty also played the role of supportive husband to wife of 16 years Annette.