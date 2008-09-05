RocknRolla director Guy Ritchie, seen here with actor Jeremy Piven, was clearly delighted to be in Toronto, with the pressure of the film's world premiere in London behind him
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
Local talent Paul Gross and his Passchendaele co-star Caroline Dhavernas present the epic WWI romance at a gala screening
Photo: © Getty Images
5 SEPTEMBER 2008
Winnipeg native Paul - who made his name on Canadian mountie drama Due South - presented his epic, World War I-set romance to great acclaim on Thursday.
Ever since American Beauty created Oscar buzz on the back of its Toronto opening the festival has been a must for the movie glitterati. Over the coming days Brad Pitt will be in town beating the drum for Burn After Reading, his Coen brothers comedy with George Clooney.
Meanwhile, the hunk's ex-wife Jennifer Aniston is also expected at the screening of her latest romantic comedy, Management. Other A listers due to raise the glamour quotient include Rachel Getting Married actress Anne Hathaway and Keira Knightley, who stars in The Duchess, a biopic of 18th-century beauty Georgiana Spencer.