The three co-stars clearly got on well and are in good spirits as they attend a press event for the western
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
Screen beauty Renee brings glamour to the red carpet at the Toronto premiere of Appaloosa
Photo: © Getty Images
To the delight of the gathered crowds, Brad Pitt arrives in the Canadian city with his latest film, Burn After Reading
Photo: © Getty Images
6 SEPTEMBER 2008
Elegant in a classic LBD, the Oscar-winning actress was in Toronto with handsome co-stars Viggo Mortensen and Ed Harris, who also directed the western.
Following two friends hired to defend a town from a murderous rancher, Appaloosa sees Renee star as an attractive widow who tries to win over the two men. It's a role she relished.
"I enjoyed it," she reveals. "It would have been complicated if I lived in that period. Complicated and interesting."
Also in the Canadian city on Friday, was new dad Brad Pitt, who arrived with his Burn After Reading co-stars Tilda Swinton and John Malkovich for the screening of their film – much to the delight of the crowds.
The actor took the opportunity to dismiss speculation his partner, Angelina Jolie, was unwell after the birth of their twins, Knox and Vivienne, in July.
"All good. Everyone's healthy, and everyone's great," he told an interviewer, adding, "Sleep is something we long for, but that's alright, we'll get it."