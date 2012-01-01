Spiderman Tobey Maguire to spin a fresh web over audiences



Producer Laura Riskin says she hopes the next in the series of action flicks will be ready for release in May 2011, nine years after the actor made his debut as the webbed wonder. Director Sam Raimi will again be in charge behind the cameras. Whether blonde beauty Kirsten Dunst will reprieve her role as Spidey's love interest Mary-Jane Watson is still unknown.



"The studio never considered any other actor," Sony spokesman Steve Elzer says. "Tobey was our only choice and the only person we've ever discussed the role with."



For his part, the hunky star has always said he would be interested in another outing as photographer Peter Parker and his alter ego Spiderman.



"I feel like all the stories should be told," he says. "If… the whole team wants to get back together, and we feel like we can make a good movie that's worth making, then I'm up for it."