Ireland, the US and Spain were represented when the cast of The Other Man took to the red carpet for the film's premiere
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
Bringing further Tinseltown magic to the event was ever-glam Jennifer Aniston
Photo: © Getty Images
Recently reunited couple Robin and Sean were at the premiere of gritty documentary Witch Hunt, which is narrated by the All The King's Men star
Photo: © Getty Images
Gorgeous Keira attended a screening of her latest period offering, The Duchess
Photo: © Getty Images
8 SEPTEMBER 2008
Onscreen rivals Liam and Antonio - they play men fighting for the affections of the same woman in the movie - were in a lighthearted mood at the Sunday screening also attended by their glam co-star.
Bringing further Hollywood glamour to the festival was Jennifer Aniston. The former Friends star dazzled at the premiere of new romcom Management just days after her ex Brad Pitt took to the red carpet in Toronto for a screening of the latest Coen Brothers' flick Burn After Reading.
Although Jennifer and her ex didn't cross paths, one former couple did attend the event together. Sean Penn and his wife of 12 years Robin Wright, who filed for divorce at the end of last year, have decided to give their relationship another try and were both on hand for the Witch Hunt premiere.
Also in town for the weekend's festivites was Pirates Of The Caribbean beauty Keira Knightley, who became the centre of Oscar buzz after Pride And Prejudice featured at the festival three years ago. No doubt the 23-year-old is hoping to emulate her success with this year's The Duchess.
Also flying the flag for Britain was The Dark Knight star Michael Caine. The screen veteran happily signed autographs for fans as he arrived at a screening of Is There Anybody There? in which he stars alongside fellow British talent Anne-Marie Duff.