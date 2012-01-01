Minnie's baby, Henry Story, was born in Los Angeles, where the British actress has been based for over a decade. She has declined to name his dad Photo: © Rex Click on photo to enlarge

'Riches' actress Minnie welcomes strapping baby son Henry Story



London-born Minnie has kept mum on the identity of her son's father, but recently revealed he will be involved in the baby's life.



"He's going to be a dad so he's going to be there for the kid," said the 38-year-old. "I'm not getting married to this person and I don't know what's going to happen, but everyone is cool about the situation."