The Walford locals were clearly dressed to impress for the ceremony, where gongs voted for by readers of TV Quick magazine were handed out
Strictly's Tess and Anton show why the popular ballroom dancing programme was chosen in the talent show category
9 SEPTEMBER 2008
So the cast of EastEnders slipped into their finery for the TV Quick Awards at London's exclusive Dorchester Hotel, where they walked away with the most important prizes – best soap and soap actor of the year for Charlie Clemments, who plays Bradley Branning.
Looking chic were Rita Simons, the BBC drama's blonde neighbourhood minx Roxy, and Jo Joyner, who plays Max Branning's long suffering wife Tanya. Cheryl Fergison, who portrays well-meaning Heather, had also left her fashion-challenged on-screen character behind in a black evening dress, and a fashionable sleek hairstyle replacing Heather's unruly mop.
Strictly's Tess Daly and Anton du Beke were also on good form as they celebrated the programme's best talent show win by executing a few twirls for photographers.
The cast of Dr Who had a good night, too, landing three awards including best actor and actress gongs for Time Lord David Tennant and his sidekick Catherine Tate. So did Ant and Dec - who bagged the best entertainment show title for Saturday Night Takeaway - and Corrie's Michelle Keegan, named best soap newcomer.