The Puerto Rican actor's portrayal of the Argentine revolutionary is already garnering Oscar buzz
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
Also at the Che premiere was Ontario-born Rachel McAdams, chic in a black and white mini
Photo: © Getty Images
Before The Devil Knows You're Dead star Ethan was among those spotted at one of the festival's glitzy bashes
Photo: © Getty Images
10 SEPTEMBER 2008
Flying the flag for her homeland at the premiere was Ontario-born beauty Rachel McAdams, who took time out from promoting her latest road-trip flick The Lucky Ones to attend the screening of the two-part movie.
Across town Ethan Hawke - at the festival to promote New York, I Love You, a star-studded collection of stories about the Big Apple, and gritty drama What Doesn't Kill You - was mingling at a party with The Shawshank Redemption star Tim Robbins and British actress Sophie Okonedo.
It's been a busy week for Hotel Rwanda star Sophie, who earlier in the week joined chanteuse Alicia Keys, rapper-turned-actress Queen Latifah and 14-year-old Dakota Fanning for a screening of The Secret Life Of Bees, in which she also stars.
Adding their own brand of sparkle to festival proceedings were blonde bombshells Paris Hilton and Pamela Anderson. Accompanied by her rocker love Benji Madden, the LA socialite stepped out for the premiere of Paris, Not France, a documentary on her day-to-day life while former Baywatch star Pam accompanied her PETA spokesman pal Michael McGraw to a good cause bash.