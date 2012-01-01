While Hugh is still remembered in Britain for his comedic roles in shows such as Jeeves and Wooster and Blackadder, the huge success of House has made the British actor a hit in the US
13 SEPTEMBER 2008
The new contract means the 49-year-old, who plays grumpy doctor Gregory House, will receive £224,000 for each episode of the hit show. It will also make Hugh the fourth highest-paid actor on US TV, only topped by Charlie Sheen, CSI actor William Peterson and 24 action star Kiefer Sutherland.
And it seems that the award-winning star – who's own father, Ran, was a doctor – has decided to make some changes since signing up to the show until 2012. After living alone in California, the Blackadder actor is believed to be moving his family - wife Jo and their three teenage children – from London to join him in the US.
"It's been a great strain, but all things come to an end - strains as well as delights - and we'll get through," said the two-times Golden Globe winner on the situation.