Brad and Angelina donate over £1 million to set up health centre



Following in the footsteps of the Maddox Chivan Children's Centre in Cambodia - which the couple named after their seven-year-old son, who was born in the country - the new centre will provide help for children affected by tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS in the African country.



The Jolie-Pitt Foundation donated just over £1.1 million to the Global Health Committee to build the clinic.



And once again, the couple are honouring the birthplace of one of their children. Ethiopia is the home country of their three-year-old daughter Zahara, after whom the branch will also be named.



"It is our hope when Zahara is older, she will take responsibility of the clinic and continue its mission," said Burn After Reading actor Brad in a statement.