Movie legends Al and Robert back together for London premiere



The pair, who have three Oscars between them, were in town to launch their hotly-anticipated big screen collaboration, A Righteous Kill.



In the flick - their first joint project since they worked together on Heat 13 years ago – the screen icons play two veteran NYPD detectives hunting a vigilante on the streets of the Big Apple.



Speaking at the premiere, Robert revealed it was his initiative to bring Al on board after reading the script. "The other main part was originally supposed to be for a younger guy but I said, 'What about Al for this part?'," he says. "So that's how it started."



And it seems this might not be their last outing together. "I hope it won't take this long for us to do another project," says Robert. "I'd hope we'd do another one or two more at least. We've always had a great respect for each other."