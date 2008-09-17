Joanna struggles to contain her emotions as she meets her "hero", Victoria Cross holder Tul Bahadur Pun, who saved her father's life in Burma and is now fighting for the right of retired Gurkhas to settle in the UK

"I am so happy to be able to lend my support to your cause," the actress told the hundreds of supporters gathered in London

