Joanna struggles to contain her emotions as she meets her "hero", Victoria Cross holder Tul Bahadur Pun, who saved her father's life in Burma and is now fighting for the right of retired Gurkhas to settle in the UK
Photo: © Getty Images
"I am so happy to be able to lend my support to your cause," the actress told the hundreds of supporters gathered in London
Photo: © Getty Images
17 SEPTEMBER 2008
Joanna, who was given a guard of honour as she arrived, revealed she has a special link to the cause. Her father, Major James Rutherford Lumley, served with the 6th Gurkha Rifles during the Second World War.
In a particularly poignant moment, the actress struggled to hold back her emotions as she met VC winners Lachhiman Gurung, 91, who had served with her father, and 86-year-old Tul Bahadur Pun, who saved her dad's life as they fought together in Burma and whose photograph hung in her family’s home.
"Ever since I was a small child, this man has been my hero," the 62-year-old beauty said.