Scarlett leaves Hollywood glamour to tour Rwandan clinic



The 23-year-old actress made the trip to Rwanda for RED, the charity founded by U2 frontman Bono and businessman and philanthropist Bobby Shriver.



"It was important for me to come here and see the issues we're up against firsthand," said the starlet. "I came here with an open mind, wanting to listen and understand."



The initiative encourages companies to launch so-called RED products – such as mobiles or T-shirts - and donate a fraction of their profits to charity.



"The small action of making a RED choice in your purchases... has an enormous impact on the lives of people in countries like Rwanda," added the caring actress.



Her four-day trip wasn't the first humanitarian expedition for the 23-year-old. Scarlett skipped last year's Oscars to travel to India on behalf of Oxfam.