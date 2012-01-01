Broadway feels the Cruise effect as Tom embraces Katie's role



First there was a hubbub outside the New York theatre as the actress and her movie star husband Tom Cruise arrived in a blaze of flash bulbs.



More cheers and clapping broke out as the actor took his seat - after stopping to greet his Rain Man co-star Dustin Hoffman, who was also in the auditorium.



Mrs Cruise received a standing ovation for her confident performance as the daughter of a corrupt businessman in the Arthur Miller revival. And the audience's verdict definitely mirrored that of Katie's number one fan, Tom, who declared her portrayal "extraordinary".