Top acting honours for Spain's favourite sons Javier and Antonio



Topping off a stellar year which saw him become Spain's first Oscar-winning actor, Vicky Cristina Barcelona star Javier beamed as he was presented with the country's national film award at the San Sebastian Film Festival.



With his mother, Pilar, by his side, the 39-year-old received the honour on Friday, in front of a large chunk of the Spanish film world, which included fellow Hollywood star Antonio.



"I'm dedicating it to the whole profession to whom I owe so much, and to whom I pay tribute," he said.



Later that night, it was the turn of Zorro star Antonio to step into the limelight. Fresh from seeing his new flick, The Other Man, open the prestigious festival, he was reunited with his old director Pedro Almodovar to receive a lifetime achievement award.



Joining the audience in giving the Malaga-born actor a standing ovation was proud wife Melanie Griffiths. And Antonio could not resist showing his love for the beautiful actress.



"I admired her before I loved her," he told the crowd.