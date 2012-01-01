Will is a real softie with the kids, reveals wife Jada Pinkett Smith



Hollywood hero Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, has revealed that the actor is the lenient one in the family while she is slightly more disciplinarian with children Trey, Jaden and Willow.



The 37-year-old beauty was talking ahead of her return to the small screen in the drama Time Heals, in which she plays a single mum.



Admitting that neither parent rules the roost with a heavy hand, the actress added that if any of their children wanted an extra sweet, it would be Will they went to.



"He's so lenient on that stuff," she told People magazine. "Daddy tends to say, 'Yeah! Have chocolate cake for dinner! It’s all right with me.' I'll come home and it's just, 'Has anyone had lunch?' 'Yeah, I had some Frosted Flakes!'"