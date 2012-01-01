Gran gives Eva Mendes support as she launches her bedding range



The Women beauty Eva was in her native city Miami to launch her new bedding range, Vida, when her stylish gran showed up. And out of all the fans who'd gathered to see the Latin lovely, it was obvious who had Eva's heart as they cuddled up for the cameras.



Family has always been very important for the actress and model. Despite her career taking her all over, she once confessed her favourite place was her mum's home.



"My family love what I do and they are very protective, I couldn’t ask for a more supportive bunch," she says.