A picture of happiness, new mum Halle is clearly besotted with her beautiful little girl
Gwen, showing an enviable post-pregnancy figure just one month after welcoming her second child, was catching up on one-on-one time with her elder boy Kingston
Marcia and husband Tom are kept entertained by their twin girls on a family day out
23 SEPTEMBER 2008
Enjoying a day out with Nahla and her own mum Judith at a Beverly Hills park, Halle's delight in being a mum was clear for all to see as she joined her daughter in the playground, riding the slide with her and sharing a stint on the swings.
The 42-year-old Monster's Ball actor was not the only mum enjoying time with her little one. Just one month after welcoming her second son, Zuma Nesta Rock, Gwen Stefani was spotted spending time with her elder boy Kingston and husband Gavin Rossdale.
The Wind It Up singer looked the picture of happiness as she and musician love showered their two-year-old son with attention on a family day out.
When Desperate Housewives actress Marcia Cross welcomed her twin daughters Eden and Savannah in February 2007, she made no secret of her joy. And the thrill of being a mum evidently remains as strong as ever. The 46-year-old and her husband Tom Mahoney were kept amused by their two toddlers as the family enjoyed a relaxing day in the sunshine.