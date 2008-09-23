New residents in the capital Nicole and Keith watch the Chelsea/Manchester United action from a private box
The actress and her husband are based in the UK while she works on the musical film Nine
The flame-haired beauty joined fellow supporters at the London-based club's home ground of Stamford Bridge to watch the match with musician husband Keith Urban.
And once the match got underway the couple, who welcomed daughter Sunday Rose in July, got into the spirit of things, smiling and cheering on both teams from a private box.