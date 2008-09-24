The actor had a warm hug for his Nights In Rodante co-star Diane Lane at the premiere after party
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
There was lots of affection, too, for his wife, actress Carey Lowell, at the New York movie presentation
Photo: © Getty Images
24 SEPTEMBER 2008
The pair looked particularly pleased to be back in each other's company this week as they launched their new joint effort Nights In Rodanthe in New York. In the romantic drama they play two broken souls who inadvertently meet and fall in love during a hurricane weekend in North Carolina.
Richard's real life leading lady, his wife, Law & Order actress Carey Lowell, was also on hand at the unveiling of flick, which opens in Britain next month.