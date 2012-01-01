Sharon Stone loses appeal to gain primary custody of her son



Ruling that the Oscar-winning star's former husband Phil Bronstein offers eight-year-old Roan a more stable home, the judge decided it would be in Roan's best interests to remain living with his dad in San Francisco.



Sharon, who broke up with the newspaper executive in 2004 after six years of marriage, will continue to have visiting rights and unlimited telephone contact with the youngster. She will also be involved in decisions about Roan's schooling.



The actress adopted Roan with then-husband Phil when he was just one week old. She went on to adopt two other little boys on her own, Laird and Quinn, both of whom live with her.