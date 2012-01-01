It's been over ten years since the Oscar-winning pair worked together on the 1997 blockbuster Titanic . And now Kate and Leonardo are back filming more steamy love scenes - this time as a Fifties couple who swap the US for a new life in France in Revolutionary Road , due out in Britain in January Photo: © Alpha Click on photo to enlarge

Kate and Leonardo rekindle on-screen romance in new movie



In the new flick, directed by Kate's husband, American Beauty director Sam Mendes, Kate and Leonardo portray a suburban couple in the Fifties who quit Connecticut for a new life in France.



British actress Kate says the whole experience of her husband directing her in love scenes with her US co-star was a strange experience. "I just kept saying, 'This is too... weird'. And Leo was like, 'Oh, get over it'. And I'm going, 'Yeah, a little reminder: You're my best friend. He's my husband. This is a bit weird'."



Revolutionary Road, which contains some steamy love scenes between the pair, is due to go on general release in Britain in January