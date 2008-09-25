Radiant Gillian shows off her baby bump at London screening



With less than a month to go before she welcomes her third child Gillian Anderson isn't shirking her responsibilities on the work front. The X Files actress was radiant at the London premiere of her new movie How To Lose Friends And Alienate People this week.



She swished down the red carpet in a floor length black and white striped gown which showed off her baby bump to maximum effect. "I'm so close to (giving birth)," said the 40-year-old. "But the cravings have ended. This time around nectarines were the only thing I had a craving for, and they don't count because they're healthy."



Joining Gillian at the film presentation was her co-star Simon Pegg. The Sean Of The Dead actor has the lead role in the comedy, which is based on the book of the same name by British writer Toby Young, and chronicles his time as a journalist in New York.



British stars on the screening guest list included style guru Gok Wan and The Office actor Martin Freeman, who appeared with Simon in Hot Fuzz.