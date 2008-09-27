Acting legend Paul Newman loses his battle with cancer



Hollywood is in mourning over the passing away of legendary screen star Paul Newman. The Oscar-winning actor, who was 83, had been battling cancer. He died at his Connecticut farmhouse.



With his steely blue eyes and rugged looks, the actor was one of the silver screen's biggest and most handsome stars during a career that stretched over than 50 years. He won fame and hearts for his roles in such films as Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid, Cat On A Hot Tin Roof, Cool Hand Luke and The Colour Of Money.



It was this last film, alongside fellow heart-throb Tom Cruise, which netted him his first Oscar in 1987 after numerous nominations. He also received two honorary Academy Awards, for both his acting and his many charitable works. The actor donated all the profits from his Newman's Own food company to charity and social welfare organisations.



Speaking on Saturday, Robert Forrester, the vice-chairman of the star's charity foundation, said: "We will miss our friend Paul Newman, but are lucky ourselves to have known such a remarkable person."



His marriage to fellow Oscar-winner Joanne Woodward was also the stuff of legend. The couple who celebrated their golden wedding anniversary in January, were devoted to each other. "Why fool around with hamburgers when you have steak at home," the actor once quipped when asked if he had ever thought of straying.



The actor is survived by his wife, five children and two grandsons.